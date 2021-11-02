Shake Shack (SHAK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Shake Shack has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shake Shack stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Shake Shack worth $43,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.