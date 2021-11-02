Shaw Communications Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

