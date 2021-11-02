Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,173.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,823.07.

Shares of TSE SHOP traded down C$58.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,831.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,823.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,721.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market cap of C$230.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$1,140.00 and a 12 month high of C$2,075.88.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

