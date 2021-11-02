Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,432.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,620.93.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,527.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,451.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,386.66. The company has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.