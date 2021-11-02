Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Declines By 28.4%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of AXR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 6,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91. AMREP has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.64.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. Osmium Partners LLC grew its stake in AMREP by 96.3% during the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMREP by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its stake in AMREP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMREP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

