Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Expands By 26.6%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

