Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Declines By 29.1%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ACAH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 290,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,893. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth $104,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $145,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $483,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $484,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $508,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

