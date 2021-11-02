Short Interest in Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Rises By 31.5%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,088,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 827,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.5 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

MYAGF traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.