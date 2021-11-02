Short Interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Rises By 26.9%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 10,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BP will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

