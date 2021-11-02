Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Decreases By 25.9%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:MTBCP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,989. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44.

Get CareCloud alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.