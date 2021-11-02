Short Interest in CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 24.3%

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CEOS stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. CeCors has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Get CeCors alerts:

CeCors Company Profile

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CeCors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeCors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.