Short Interest in CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 24.3%

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CEOS stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. CeCors has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
CeCors Company Profile
