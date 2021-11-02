Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Drops By 37.7%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Code Chain New Continent stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 144,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,050. Code Chain New Continent has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 182.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

