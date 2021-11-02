Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rises By 26.0%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 443,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

