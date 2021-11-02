Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Rises By 37.1%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DMLRY stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Get Daimler alerts:

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.