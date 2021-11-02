Short Interest in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Grows By 22.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,170,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 18,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.
NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 252,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,675,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.03. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.98.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
