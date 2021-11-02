Short Interest in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Grows By 22.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,170,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 18,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 252,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,675,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.03. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 128.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

