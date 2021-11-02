Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Decreases By 26.5%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNOF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.