Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Grows By 21.8%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
EAST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 1,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
