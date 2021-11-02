Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Grows By 21.8%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EAST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 1,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

