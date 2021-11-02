Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Increases By 35.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the September 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 332,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,785. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

