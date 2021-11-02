Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expands By 57.4%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,500 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the September 30th total of 403,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELYS. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

ELYS opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 5.19.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

