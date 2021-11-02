Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Declines By 19.0%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.