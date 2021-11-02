Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Increases By 39.0%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Executive Network Partnering by 126.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 790,200 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 39.1% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,217,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 342,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 54.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 294,898 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 150.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 836,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 501,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 31.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 774,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENPC remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Tuesday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,696. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. Executive Network Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

