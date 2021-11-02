Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Drops By 21.0%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
FFXDF stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.17. Fairfax India has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
Fairfax India Company Profile
