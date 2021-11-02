Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Drops By 21.0%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

FFXDF stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.17. Fairfax India has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

