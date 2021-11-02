Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Decreases By 18.8%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 395,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

