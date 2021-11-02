Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declines By 23.1%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SNLN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 2,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,526. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $16.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th.
