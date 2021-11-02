Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declines By 23.1%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SNLN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 2,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,526. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $16.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNLN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 99,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

