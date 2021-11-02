Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Expands By 47.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

