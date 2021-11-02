Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Increases By 30.5%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,293,000 after acquiring an additional 228,994 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,194,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after buying an additional 547,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after buying an additional 1,089,738 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,328. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.