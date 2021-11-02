Short Interest in KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Expands By 25.0%

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

