Short Interest in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Grows By 38.2%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:LOKM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 4,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,506. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 241.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.20% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.