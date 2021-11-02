Short Interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Expands By 23.2%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of MINISO Group stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 267,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -17.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

