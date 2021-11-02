Short Interest in Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Drops By 22.9%

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Nippon Ceramic stock remained flat at $$20.66 during trading on Tuesday. Nippon Ceramic has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.
Nippon Ceramic Company Profile
