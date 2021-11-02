Short Interest in Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Drops By 37.4%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,000 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 726,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.6 days.

PARXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of PARXF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. 4,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

