Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Grows By 29.8%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

PMCUF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50. Pro Medicus has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $48.81.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.