Short Interest in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Drops By 29.5%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 382,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 404,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:RBAC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 401,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. RedBall Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.