Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Declines By 29.9%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,029,100 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 1,468,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGGF remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,507. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

