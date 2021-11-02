Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Drops By 30.5%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 693,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE TK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 728,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,663. The stock has a market cap of $358.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34. Teekay has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

About Teekay

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

