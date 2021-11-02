Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Decreases By 30.7%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 82,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ TPST traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

