Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Decreases By 38.6%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

THXPF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

