Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Grows By 23.4%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRME. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VerifyMe by 10.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VerifyMe by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VerifyMe by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VerifyMe by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRME opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 39.12% and a negative net margin of 969.26%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

