Short Interest in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Drops By 25.0%

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of WVFC opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.66. WVS Financial has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WVS Financial stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

