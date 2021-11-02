Short Interest in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Drops By 25.0%

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of WVFC opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.66. WVS Financial has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.
WVS Financial Company Profile
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
