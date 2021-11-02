Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading Up 0.3%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €141.76 ($166.78) and last traded at €140.74 ($165.58). Approximately 790,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €140.28 ($165.04).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €138.60. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

