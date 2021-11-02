Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €58.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.20 ($64.94).

Shares of SHL opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a one year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of €58.07 and a 200 day moving average of €53.24.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

