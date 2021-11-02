Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €58.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.20 ($64.94).

Shares of SHL opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a one year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of €58.07 and a 200 day moving average of €53.24.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

