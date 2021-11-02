Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.19 million. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Wireless stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Sierra Wireless worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

