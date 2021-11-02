Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.10

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.10 and last traded at $193.66, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 193.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

