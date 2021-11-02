Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 155,003.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after acquiring an additional 966,323 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,914,000 after acquiring an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.