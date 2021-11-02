Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) vs. LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Head to Head Review

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and LightPath Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $539.52 million 4.72 $79.75 million $2.28 31.96 LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.40 -$3.18 million ($0.11) -18.09

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 16.27% 18.30% 14.16% LightPath Technologies -8.28% -8.37% -5.87%

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 7 0 2.88 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $99.13, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 77.55%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats LightPath Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

