Silk Road Medical (SILK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,212 shares of company stock worth $5,045,399. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

