SilverBow Resources (SBOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SBOW opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $360.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $34.83.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBOW. Truist Securities increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
