Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE SHI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

