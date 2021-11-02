SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $68.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

