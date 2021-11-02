SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $50.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

NYSE SM opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $37.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

